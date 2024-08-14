Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 29.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 247.33% to Rs 8.44 croreNet profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 29.17% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 247.33% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.442.43 247 OPM %3.6717.28 -PBDT0.330.43 -23 PBT0.230.32 -28 NP0.170.24 -29
