Betala Global Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Betala Global Securities reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

