Betex India standalone net profit declines 12.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Betex India declined 12.90% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.28% to Rs 22.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22.5923.856.067.421.422.151.191.931.081.24

