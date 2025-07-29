Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit rises 63.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.59% to Rs 460.05 crore

Net profit of Jagran Prakashan rose 63.32% to Rs 67.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.59% to Rs 460.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 444.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.460.05444.1213.8714.75109.9883.2290.3757.5567.2441.17

