S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 24.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 24.17% to Rs 34.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 209.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 188.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.209.66188.6226.6726.0557.8048.3745.9437.6534.5727.84

