Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 42.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 1127.78 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 42.60% to Rs 173.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 121.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 1127.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1159.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1127.781159.6921.8918.51248.03209.34216.37179.34173.79121.87

