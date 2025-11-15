BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.27 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.86% to Rs 83.25 crore

Net Loss of BGR Energy Systems reported to Rs 62.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 192.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.86% to Rs 83.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.83.2582.54-67.83-83.35-59.88-185.35-62.54-188.15-62.27-192.53

