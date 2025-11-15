Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 401.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.73% to Rs 2.04 crore

Net profit of Garnet International rose 401.79% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.73% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.041.4686.27-7.532.800.562.800.562.810.56

