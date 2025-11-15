GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 60.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.88% to Rs 362.43 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 60.61% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 362.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 315.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.362.43315.494.093.5419.3713.4518.5812.6614.769.19

