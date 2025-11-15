Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit declines 28.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.51% to Rs 15.50 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral declined 28.70% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.51% to Rs 15.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.5018.1314.5215.722.363.062.192.921.642.30

