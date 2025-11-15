CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 237.10% to Rs 421.41 crore

Net profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 19.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 237.10% to Rs 421.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.421.41125.0117.649.0140.924.1311.60-1.4619.00-0.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News