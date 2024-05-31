Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagawati Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bhagawati Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net Loss of Bhagawati Oxygen reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.08 100 0.720.68 6 OPM %-1162.50-762.50 --680.56-182.35 - PBDT-1.97-0.30 -557 1.09-0.95 LP PBT-1.98-0.71 -179 0.55-2.61 LP NP-1.71-0.66 -159 0.41-2.42 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 317.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Timex Group India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

ANG Lifesciences India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story