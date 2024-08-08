Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.89 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 14.90% to Rs 1144.89 crore

Net profit of Chemplast Sanmar reported to Rs 23.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 63.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 1144.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 996.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1144.89996.41 15 OPM %10.84-3.46 -PBDT76.94-60.71 LP PBT32.23-93.16 LP NP23.89-63.97 LP

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

