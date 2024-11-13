Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 48.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.08% to Rs 408.02 croreNet profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 48.61% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 408.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 339.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales408.02339.79 20 OPM %1.982.31 -PBDT6.564.76 38 PBT4.873.27 49 NP3.732.51 49
