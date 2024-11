Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 20.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 75.55% to Rs 7.40 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 20.26% to Rs 49.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 75.55% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.4030.2765.9597.5662.0968.8762.0968.8749.3861.93

