Spectrum Foods standalone net profit declines 42.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Spectrum Foods declined 42.12% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.015.0531.7870.502.133.551.913.301.913.30

