Spectrum Foods standalone net profit declines 42.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Spectrum Foods standalone net profit declines 42.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 19.01% to Rs 6.01 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Foods declined 42.12% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.015.05 19 OPM %31.7870.50 -PBDT2.133.55 -40 PBT1.913.30 -42 NP1.913.30 -42

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

