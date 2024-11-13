Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indo National consolidated net profit declines 49.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 25.62% to Rs 127.57 crore

Net profit of Indo National declined 49.53% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.62% to Rs 127.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 171.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales127.57171.50 -26 OPM %0.704.48 -PBDT4.746.52 -27 PBT1.882.14 -12 NP2.174.30 -50

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

