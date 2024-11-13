Indo National consolidated net profit declines 49.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.62% to Rs 127.57 croreNet profit of Indo National declined 49.53% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.62% to Rs 127.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 171.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales127.57171.50 -26 OPM %0.704.48 -PBDT4.746.52 -27 PBT1.882.14 -12 NP2.174.30 -50
