Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.67% to Rs 7.33 croreNet profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery declined 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 54.67% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.3316.17 -55 OPM %1.361.67 -PBDT0.090.22 -59 PBT0.090.20 -55 NP0.070.15 -53
