Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery declined 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 54.67% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.3316.171.361.670.090.220.090.200.070.15

