Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 2.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 2.28% to Rs 39.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 344.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 321.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.36% to Rs 180.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.41% to Rs 1397.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1221.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

