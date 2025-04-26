Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 2.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 344.94 croreNet profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 2.28% to Rs 39.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 344.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 321.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.36% to Rs 180.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.41% to Rs 1397.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1221.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
