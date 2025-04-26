Vakrangee standalone net profit rises 178.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 43.68 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 178.22% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 43.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.85% to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 182.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

