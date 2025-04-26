Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vakrangee standalone net profit rises 178.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Vakrangee standalone net profit rises 178.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 43.68 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 178.22% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 43.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.85% to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 182.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales43.6845.89 -5 182.07183.64 -1 OPM %16.2514.27 -13.6314.26 - PBDT7.715.00 54 26.6020.36 31 PBT3.941.15 243 11.284.67 142 NP2.811.01 178 8.163.87 111

