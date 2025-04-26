Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of PTC India appoints Dr. Manoj Kumar Jhawar as CMD

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 April 2025

The Board of PTC India at its meeting held on 26 April 2025 has appointed Dr. Manoj Kumar Jhawar (DIN: 07306454) existing Whole Time Director as Chairman & Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. date of his joining subject to the Articles of Association of the Company. The term of his appointment shall be till the date of attaining the age of superannuation i.e. 60 years.

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

