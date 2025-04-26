Force Motors Q4 PAT surges 210% YoY to Rs 435 cr; declares dividend of Rs 40/sh

Force Motors reported a 209.93% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 434.71 crore on a 17.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 667.81 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 211.51% from Rs 214.38 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses rose 16.03% year on year to Rs 2,105.91 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 191.50 crore (up 19.46% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 7.26 crore (down 49.2% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 106.33% to Rs 800.74 crore on a 15.44% rise in revenue to Rs 8,071.73 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board of Force Motors has also recommended a dividend of Rs 40 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

