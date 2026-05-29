Bharat Dynamics Ltd has lost 15.39% over last one month compared to 4.27% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.95% drop in the SENSEX

Bharat Dynamics Ltd lost 8.09% today to trade at Rs 1179.55. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.43% to quote at 81294.72. The index is up 4.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apar Industries Ltd decreased 4.83% and GE Vernova T&D India Ltd lost 1.59% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 15.07 % over last one year compared to the 6.91% fall in benchmark SENSEX.