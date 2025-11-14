Bharat Dynamics Ltd Spikes 5.04%

Bharat Dynamics Ltd has added 6.22% over last one month compared to 2.33% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX

Bharat Dynamics Ltd rose 5.04% today to trade at Rs 1595. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.05% to quote at 70698.47. The index is up 2.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd increased 2.31% and Zen Technologies Ltd added 1.69% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 7.08 % over last one year compared to the 8.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.