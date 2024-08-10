Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 82.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.49% to Rs 187.78 croreNet profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 82.74% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.49% to Rs 187.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 295.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales187.78295.69 -36 OPM %-27.86-11.04 -PBDT26.9174.03 -64 PBT11.2457.14 -80 NP7.2241.82 -83
