Arihant Superstructures standalone net profit declines 99.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.97% to Rs 19.85 croreNet profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 99.34% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 45.97% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.8536.74 -46 OPM %-2.8720.11 -PBDT0.198.65 -98 PBT0.098.55 -99 NP0.057.58 -99
