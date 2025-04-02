Bharat Electronics achieves turnover of Rs 23,000 cr in FY25

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has achieved a turnover of around Rs.23,000 crore (Provisional & Unaudited), during the Financial Year 2024-25, against the previous year's turnover of Rs.19,820 crore registering a growth of 16%. This includes Export sales of around US$ 106 Million during FY 2024-25, as against the previous year's export turnover of US$ 92.98 Million, registering a growth of 14%.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, BEL secured orders worth Rs.18,715 crore Some of the major orders received during the year are BMPIIUpgrade, Ashwini Radar,Software Defined Radios, Data link, Multi-Function Radars, EON 51, Seekers, Anti drone system, Airport Surveillance Radar, Sonar Upgradation, Flycatcher spares, Radar upgradation, Spares and Services etc and other projects in Non-defence sector. With this, the total Order book of BEL as on 01 April 2025,stands at around Rs.71,650 crore including Export Order Book of USD 359 Million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News