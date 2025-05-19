Bharat Electronics gains on bagging Rs 572 cr defence orders

Bharat Electronics added 2.21% to Rs 371.95 after the company secured additional defence orders worth Rs 572 crore since its last disclosure on April 7 2025.

The major orders include integrated drone detection and interdiction systems (IDDIS), software defined radios (SDRs), and data communication units for artillery systems. The company also received orders for AI-based solutions for ships, simulators, communication equipment, jammers, spare parts, and associated services.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The Government of India (GoI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 52.5% to Rs 1,310.95 crore on 38.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,770.69 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

