C.E. Info Systems Ltd Slides 1.55%

C.E. Info Systems Ltd lost 1.55% today to trade at Rs 2068.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.74% to quote at 37121.52. The index is up 12.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd decreased 1.18% and Control Print Ltd lost 1.13% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 8.4 % over last one year compared to the 11.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd has added 17.67% over last one month compared to 12.67% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.69% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 570 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7927 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2745.05 on 21 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1514.7 on 04 Dec 2024.

