Bharat Electronics gains on declaring interim dividend of Rs 1.50/ share

Bharat Electronics (BEL) added 2.63% to Rs 271.60 after the company's board has declared interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

The company has fixed 11 March 2025 as the "record date" for the purpose of payment of interim dividends on equity shares for the financial year 2024-25.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit conglomerate that designs, manufactures, and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields, including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defense segment. As of December 31, 2024, the Government of India held a 51.14% stake in the company.

The companys standalone net profit surged 47.33% to Rs 1,316.06 crore on 39.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,756.12 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

