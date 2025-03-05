Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JSW Steel receives ResponsibleSteel™ Certification for four manufacturing sites

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
JSW Steel has received the prestigious ResponsibleSteel™ Certification simultaneously for four of its manufacturing sites. In keeping with the Company's philosophy of 'Better Every Day', the significant accolade has been achieved by the manufacturing plants of JSW Steel situated at Vijaynagar (Karnataka), Dolvi and Tarapur (both in Maharashtra) and Salem (Tamil Nadu).

With this momentous milestone, JSW Steel (Indian Operations) now has over 80% of its primary steel production from ResponsibleSteel™ certified sites, with Tarapur being the first downstream rolling mill in India to achieve this milestone.

ResponsibleSteel™ is the steel industry's first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative that works with steel producers, consumers, and intermediaries towards building a sustainable steel industry by addressing key challenges including responsible sourcing, climate change, diversity, human rights and environment stewardship, among a host of other initiatives.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

