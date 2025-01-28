Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics wins order worth Rs 531 cr

Bharat Electronics wins order worth Rs 531 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs.531 crore.

Major orders include advanced composite communication system for ship, communication equipment, medical electronics, electro optics, active radar homing head for missiles, class room jammers, spares, services etc. With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totalling Rs. 10,893 crore in the current financial year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Authum Investment & Infrastructure acquires 11.25 cr equity shares of NITCO

Hatsun Agro Product hikes stake in Milk Mantra Dairy

Axis Bank allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Bajel Projects bags EPC contract for transmission project from Power Grid

Gensol EV receives 30K pre-orders for EZIO and EZIBOT at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story