Bharat Electronics wins order worth Rs 531 cr

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs.531 crore.
Major orders include advanced composite communication system for ship, communication equipment, medical electronics, electro optics, active radar homing head for missiles, class room jammers, spares, services etc. With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totalling Rs. 10,893 crore in the current financial year.
