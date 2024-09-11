Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 161.01 points or 1.22% at 13059.84 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Oil India Ltd (down 5.14%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 3.45%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.2%),Deep Industries Ltd (down 3.02%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 2.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 2.7%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.7%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.37%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.16%), and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 2.14%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, IRM Energy Ltd (up 3.63%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.94%), and Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 0.77%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 2.79 or 0% at 56470.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 65.09 points or 0.39% at 16786.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 2.45 points or 0.01% at 25038.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 55.13 points or 0.07% at 81866.16.

On BSE,1917 shares were trading in green, 1986 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

