Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics wins orders worth Rs 1,011 cr
Bharat Electronics (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs.1,011 crore since the last disclosure on 25 February 2026. Major orders received include communication equipment, radar warning and jamming system, fire control system, electro optic sight, fire detection & warning system for fighter aircraft, high energy laser, automatic train supervision system, head up display, software solutions, jammers, shelters, strategic components, upgrades, spares, services etc.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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