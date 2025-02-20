Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions hits the roof on bagging Wipro contract

ITCONS E-Solutions hits the roof on bagging Wipro contract

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITCONS E-Solutions was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 480.30 after the firm has secured a new work order from Wipro to provide manpower services on a contractual basis for the period of one year.

Shares of Wipro shed 0.70% to currently trade at Rs 311.90 on the BSE.

The scope of the project involves the supply of manpower services on a contractual basis for a period of 1 year. The aggregate value of the work order is Rs 64,27,200.40.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's Port traffic accelerates 6.6% in January 2025, Steel consumption up 5.8%

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Digital transactions sustained broad-based growth momentum across payment modes in January

E-way bills growth accelerates to 23.1% in January, Petroleum consumption up 3.1%

Rural demand continues to hold up on increasing farm incomes

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story