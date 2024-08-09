Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bharat Forge Ltd soars 2.23%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1641.2, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.67% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% gain in NIFTY and a 64.05% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1641.2, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24351.65. The Sensex is at 79644.71, up 0.96%. Bharat Forge Ltd has dropped around 1.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24917.35, up 1.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 53.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

