Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 2.04%, up for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1412, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.4% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% gain in NIFTY and a 16.8% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1412, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25894.8. The Sensex is at 84792.13, up 0.48%. Bharat Forge Ltd has added around 1.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27358.25, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.51 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1416.3, up 1.86% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 4.4% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% gain in NIFTY and a 16.8% gain in the Nifty Auto index.