Shakti Pumps sizzles after bagging contract worth Rs 444-cr from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps (India) surged 10.05% to Rs 606.30 after the firm received letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to install off‐grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems in Maharashtra.

The empanelment falls under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM-KUSUM B Scheme and covers the installation of 16,025 off-grid DC solar water pumps of 3 horsepower (HP), 5 HP, and 7.5 HP capacities.

The total value of the 16,025 pumps is around Rs 443.78 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump motors, and other products.