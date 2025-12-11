Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro soars as it launches a new intelligence platform for banks

Aurionpro soars as it launches a new intelligence platform for banks

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Aurionpro Solutions surged 7.90% to Rs 1,149 after the company announced AurionAI, a unified platform built specifically for banking and financial services.

AurionAI is designed to give banks a deeper and more reliable AI engine. The platform blends a horizontal AI engineering stack with banking intelligence. Aurionpro said the system is built for regulated institutions, with controls, workflows, and domain knowledge built in.

The platform helps banks build and scale AI across lending, payments, risk, and liquidity. It includes an application layer, orchestration tools, models, knowledge systems, and data connectors. The stack is powered by Arya.ai, an Aurionpro company.

Aurionpro said AurionAI focuses on real outcomes rather than AI hype. The company claims it will help banks move from small experiments to full-scale AI deployment.

Banking intelligence is integrated into Aurionpros existing platforms. Underwriting, credit memos, collateral analysis, and transaction banking workflows will all receive AI-driven upgrades.

Aurionpros R&D arm, Lexsi Labs, provides the engineering backbone. The division focuses on safe, scalable AI. It has developed tools such as DLBv2, an interpretability algorithm, and foundational models for structured data.

Aurionpro said these innovations give banks the confidence to deploy AI in mission-critical operations.

Aurionpro is a global enterprise tech firm with products across banking, payments, transit, insurance, and government.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 20.59% to Rs 54.35 crore while net sales rose 28.53% to Rs 357.67 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

