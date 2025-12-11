Equity Mutual Fund inflows spurt around 21% on month, debt fund inflows see sizable moderation

Equity mutual fund inflows stayed robust at Rs 29,911 crore in November 2025, marking a strong 21.2% spurt from Rs 24,690 crore in October, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Equity inflows were aided by a steady inflow in diversified categories. The large-cap funds, which had witnessed a sharp dip last month have rebounded. However, on a yearly basis, the inflows fell around 17% from Rs 35,943 crore in November 2024.

Large-cap funds inflows came in at Rs 1,640 crore in November, up around 69% from October's Rs 972 crore. Large & mid-cap funds also saw a strong month with Rs 4,503 crore, rising 42% month-on-month, while mid-cap funds saw inflows increase 17.9% to Rs 4,487 crore. Small-cap funds saw inflows of Rs 4,407 crore, up around 27% on October.

Debt mutual funds saw net outflows of Rs 25,692 crore in November, a sizable moderation after Rs 1.59 lakh crore inflow in October. Hybrid funds saw inflows of Rs 13299 crore in November, marking a monthly drop of 6%. Overnight funds recorded highest outflow of Rs 37,624 crore in November, followed by liquid funds, which saw an outflow of Rs 14,050 crore in the same period. Hybrid funds also saw a dip of 6% in the monthly inflows to Rs 13,299 crore in November. Gold ETFs saw inflows of Rs 3,742 crore in November, witnessing a sharp drop compared to Rs 7,743 crore in October amid sustained surge in Gold prices. Overall ETF inflows zoomed though, coming in Rs 9,721 crore and marking a surge of around 57%. Liquid funds continued to record outflows to the tune of Rs 14,050 crore compared with a hefty 89,375 crore in October.