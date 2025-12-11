Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rico Auto Industries Ltd, Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd and Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 December 2025.

Rico Auto Industries Ltd, Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd and Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 December 2025.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd soared 19.69% to Rs 120.05 at 11:43 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 372 shares in the past one month.

Rico Auto Industries Ltd surged 12.77% to Rs 113.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.61 lakh shares in the past one month. Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd spiked 12.62% to Rs 53. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8108 shares in the past one month. Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd exploded 11.25% to Rs 375.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9936 shares in the past one month.