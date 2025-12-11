Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Rico Auto Industries Ltd, Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd and Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 December 2025.

Rico Auto Industries Ltd, Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd and Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 December 2025.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd soared 19.69% to Rs 120.05 at 11:43 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 372 shares in the past one month.

Rico Auto Industries Ltd surged 12.77% to Rs 113.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd spiked 12.62% to Rs 53. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8108 shares in the past one month.

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd exploded 11.25% to Rs 375.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9936 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd jumped 10.24% to Rs 279.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1167 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 744 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty scales above 25,900 level; pharma shares rally

EUR/USD sees excellent gains to approach 1.1700 mark

Neogen Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Steel gains after board nod to acquire over 50% stake in TPPL

Glenmark Pharma's U.S. arm to launch Leucovorin Calcium Injection in the U.S. Market

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story