Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insolation Green Energy signs MoU with Bondada Engineering

Insolation Green Energy signs MoU with Bondada Engineering

Image
Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

For supply of solar Modules under ALMM-1 and ALMM - II Bondada's upcoming solar projects

Insolation Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insolation Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bondada Engineering for supply of solar Modules under ALMM-1 and ALMM - II (Make in India Solar Cell and Solar Module) for the calendar years start from January, 2027 to December, 2028.

Under the said MOU, Insolation Green Energy shall be the priority supplier of solar modules to Bondada Engineering for its upcoming solar projects. The MOU has been executed in anticipation of the upcoming ALMM - II which allows secure supply of solar modules from Insolation Green Energy to Bondada Engineering.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from Petronet LNG

Benares Hotels Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Wall Street Rises as TSMC Earnings Boost AI Optimism; Jobless Claims Decline

Jio Financial Q3 PAT drops 8% YoY to Rs 269 cr

Den Networks Q3 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 38 cr

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story