Insolation Green Energy signs MoU with Bondada Engineering

For supply of solar Modules under ALMM-1 and ALMM - II Bondada's upcoming solar projects

Insolation Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insolation Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bondada Engineering for supply of solar Modules under ALMM-1 and ALMM - II (Make in India Solar Cell and Solar Module) for the calendar years start from January, 2027 to December, 2028.

Under the said MOU, Insolation Green Energy shall be the priority supplier of solar modules to Bondada Engineering for its upcoming solar projects. The MOU has been executed in anticipation of the upcoming ALMM - II which allows secure supply of solar modules from Insolation Green Energy to Bondada Engineering.