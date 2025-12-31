Bharat Forge signs Rs 1,662 crore small arms contract with Defence Ministry

Bharat Forge announced that it has signed its largest-ever small arms contract, valued at Rs 1,661.9 crore, with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 255,128 Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbines to the Indian Army.

The order is scheduled to be executed over a period of five years. The 5.56 x 45 mm CQB Carbine is an indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) compact weapon, jointly developed by the Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Bharat Forge.

Bharat Forge manufactures an extensive array of critical and safety components for several sectors, including automobiles (across commercial & passenger vehicles), oil & gas, aerospace, locomotives, marine, energy (across renewable and non-renewable sources), construction, mining, and general engineering.