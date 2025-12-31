Dynacons Systems & Solutions wins contract from Reserve Bank of India

Valued at Rs 249.15 cr

Dynacons Systems & Solutions announced the award of a landmark contract by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a Total Cost Ownership (TCO) of Rs 249.15 crore. The contract covers the implementation, maintenance and learning services of the Enterprise Applications Platform (EAP) Software at RBI, over a period of 5 years on a consumption based model.

Reserve Bank of India is in the advanced stage of building an Enterprise Applications Platform (EAP), a suite of software tools providing the foundational infrastructure for developing, deploying, and managing enterprise applications at scale. The EAP's base layer is built on Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus, a leading container orchestration and management system. RBI's vision is to enhance this platform with a comprehensive stack of software tools and associated services to maximize functionality, security, and operational effectiveness.