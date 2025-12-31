Dynacons Systems & Solutions wins contract from Reserve Bank of India

Valued at Rs 249.15 cr
Dynacons Systems & Solutions announced the award of a landmark contract by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a Total Cost Ownership (TCO) of Rs 249.15 crore. The contract covers the implementation, maintenance and learning services of the Enterprise Applications Platform (EAP) Software at RBI, over a period of 5 years on a consumption based model.
Reserve Bank of India is in the advanced stage of building an Enterprise Applications Platform (EAP), a suite of software tools providing the foundational infrastructure for developing, deploying, and managing enterprise applications at scale. The EAP's base layer is built on Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus, a leading container orchestration and management system. RBI's vision is to enhance this platform with a comprehensive stack of software tools and associated services to maximize functionality, security, and operational effectiveness.
Under this contract, Dynacons will deliver a robust, scalable, and secure EAP solution, integrating best-in-class software tools from global OEMs including IBM, Elastic, Hazelcast, JFrog, and Process9. The project scope spans all RBI Data Centres, Regional Offices, Zonal Training Centres, and subsidiaries such as ReBIT, RBIH, DICGC, and IFTAS.
The turnkey engagement includes the supply of perpetual and subscription licenses, seamless integration with RBI's existing infrastructure, project management, technical support (L2/L3), and extensive training and knowledge transfer for RBI teams.
