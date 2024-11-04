Poly Medicure corrects on profit selling

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Poly Medicure dropped 7.07% to Rs 2939, following a sharp rally in the past three sessions.

The stock soared 23.16% in the past three sessions, driven by strong Q2FY25 results announced on Tuesday (29 October 2024).

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Poly Medicure rose 40.62% to Rs 87.45 crore on 24.53% increase in net sales to Rs 420.02 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 117.98 crore in the Q1 FY25, up 45.7% YoY and up 19.83% QoQ. Operating profit margin (OPM) expanded to 27% in Q2 FY25, up from 25% in the same period last year.

Poly Medicure manufactures disposable medical items, such as IV cannula, blood bags, blood collection tubes, and infusion and transfusion sets.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

