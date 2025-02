Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 55.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.03% to Rs 18.00 crore

Net profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads declined 55.95% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.03% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.18.0022.2382.6777.913.684.203.684.201.854.20

