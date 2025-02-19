Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 20.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.86% to Rs 394.80 crore

Net profit of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt declined 20.75% to Rs 54.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.86% to Rs 394.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 311.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.394.80311.2250.5762.0573.7994.5671.2491.3854.3568.58

