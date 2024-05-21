Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit declines 25.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit declines 25.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 7883.88 crore

Net profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals declined 25.59% to Rs 489.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 658.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 7883.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7819.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.86% to Rs 282.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 654.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 22920.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22136.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7883.887819.37 1 22920.5222136.30 4 OPM %9.2313.42 -2.674.30 - PBDT704.721012.43 -30 491.56975.95 -50 PBT636.32939.86 -32 242.66715.61 -66 NP489.62658.02 -26 282.22654.12 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Surges 1.62%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Spikes 2.04%, S&amp;P BSE Power index Rises 1.05%

Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, LTTS, Tata Steel in focus

Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 148.77 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 43.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 13.40% in the March 2024 quarter

ERIS Lifesciences standalone net profit declines 55.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Shahi Shipping standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Triton Corp. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story