ERIS Lifesciences standalone net profit declines 55.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 7.75% to Rs 332.25 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences declined 55.02% to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 332.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 308.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.70% to Rs 299.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 1454.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1307.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales332.25308.36 8 1454.751307.12 11 OPM %23.8936.16 -31.2038.64 - PBDT70.89112.79 -37 431.22501.58 -14 PBT41.7595.51 -56 328.83436.92 -25 NP39.5187.84 -55 299.71398.01 -25

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

