ERIS Lifesciences standalone net profit declines 55.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.75% to Rs 332.25 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences declined 55.02% to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 332.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 308.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.70% to Rs 299.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 1454.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1307.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

332.25308.361454.751307.1223.8936.1631.2038.6470.89112.79431.22501.5841.7595.51328.83436.9239.5187.84299.71398.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News