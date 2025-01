Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 123.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.22% to Rs 7277.09 crore

Net profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 123.31% to Rs 134.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.22% to Rs 7277.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5503.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7277.095503.814.183.93246.63145.10178.7584.50134.7060.32

